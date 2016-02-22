After a long hot week things around about to chance. Starting late Friday afternoon and into Friday night a strong and rare July cold front arrives. It will bring a good chance of rain and storms but also much cooler air. The rain will last into Saturday morning as the drier and cooler air moves in the rain move out Saturday. Highs Saturday will only be in the low 80s.

Saturday night into Sunday it when it gets even nicer with cool, dry air the lows could briefly dip into the upper 50s in the spots Sunday morning. Then even with full July sunshine, we will see highs only in the low to mid-80s Sunday.

There will be mid to upper 80s Monday then Tuesday closer to 90°. Enjoy that cool down because the mid to upper 90s come roaring back late week.

Copyright 2018 WCNC