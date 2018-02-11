Rain will continue overnight with a few isolated thunderstorms. Fog will also develop into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rise overnight as a warm front moves through the region. Sunday will start off mild with lows around 60° and highs in the low 70s. The bulk of the rain and storms will move through during the first half of the day Sunday. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm tomorrow, especially closer to the coast. The main threats will be gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain.

Monday now looks to be dry with another mild start to the day. Highs will still be above average in the middle 60's and the upper 50's for the foothills.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and not as warm, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50's. Tuesday night there is a chance for some light snow in the mountains, but at this point, it does not look to be anything major. Most of the area, at this time, will remain dry. Highs will be back below normal mid to late week in the mid 40's to around 50's. Next Saturday another round of cold precipitation could be moving back in after a mostly dry week. Depending on how much cold air is in place and exactly where the low tracks, there could be some wintry weather in the mix. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of your evening!

