Today and Tonight

Warm and very muggy across the area, with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs should be in the low 80s. The rain chance is around 50 percent this afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a rain chance. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday-Friday

There's a good chance of rain each day for the next week. It's all tropical moisture and Tropical Storm Alberto will definitely influence our weather into next week. The main concern is rainfall. With the amount that has already fallen, with more on the way--- any wind gust could bring down weak trees. There's a concern for flash flooding, especially in the mountains and foothills. With the influence of Alberto, there's a good chance of showers through the end of next week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s until the end of next week. That's when the area will experience a return to highs in the upper 80s.

