Friday and Friday Night

It's another day with muggy conditions and the opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms. Winds should be light, with the exception of thunderstorms---with heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain will be heavy at times, with flash flooding a possibility. There's a seventy percent chance of showers and a few storms between late night and early Saturday morning.

This Weekend-Thursday

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly Saturday. The rain threat is down to forty percent on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s. Monday afternoon should be warm with some sun and still a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be warm across the region with highs in the low to mid 80s.

