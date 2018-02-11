Welcome to a lull from the rain this morning but things will change by the afternoon! A lot is going on today in Uptown, mainly for the ACC Championship game (Clemson vs. Pitt). Rain is likely by late afternoon, evening, and also for the start of the game. We started the day in the low 50's and will end the day in the mid to the upper 50's.

Overnight temps will actually rise a couple of degrees as a warm front drives in some warmer air! On and off showers will continue with a chance for thunderstorms through tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the low 70s. That's ten to twelve degrees above the average for this time of the year. Looks like by the mid afternoon most rain should be clear with even a little clearing alluding to some sunshine late afternoon. This will definitely be the best day of the weekend, even with a wet start.

Monday now looks to be dry with another mild start to the day. Highs will still be above average in the lower 60's and the upper 50's for the foothills.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and not as warm, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 50's. Tuesday night there is a chance for some light snow in the mountains, but at this point it does not look to be anything major. Most of the area, at this time will remain dry. Highs will be back below normal mid to late week in the mid 40's to around 50's. Next Saturday another round of cold precipitation could be moving back in after a mostly dry week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Chris Mulcahy

