The clouds will have the upper hand as precipitation moves in later tonight. The precipitation will start as sleet and freezing rain in the mountains before switching over to all rain throughout the morning Saturday. Because of that, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the mountains from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday. It will be quite chilly overnight with lows in the 30s, dropping below freezing in the mountains.

The rain will not last all day Saturday, mainly during the morning with clearing skies into the afternoon. Expect highs in the low 50s.

The weather looks great for the Panther's game Sunday! Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Sunday as another disturbance approaches the area. Expect rain to move in late Sunday, lasting into Monday morning. Skies will clear into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Behind that system, it will turn very cold. Expect highs only in the 40s Wednesday before climbing back into the middle to upper 50s by the end of the week.

Have a great evening!

