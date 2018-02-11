It's more rain for the region today with temperatures twenty to twenty-five degrees below average for the month of November. Rain is likely this morning with light rain and drizzle this afternoon, Highs today will only be in the low 40s. Wind will be northerly 10 to 25 mph. The rain chance today is 100 percent across the entire region.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s with light winds. It will be clear and cold Friday with temperatures falling into the mid-30s. Look for more of the same Saturday: mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 30s. Sunday will be sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week: There's no break in the below average temperatures, but it will be dry. Monday should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Monday night will clear and cold, with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday should be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2018 WCNC