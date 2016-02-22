Hotter and more humid this afternoon across the region. There's a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms track into the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Friday will be sunny and very hot across the entire area, with highs in the mid 90s.

It's more of the same Saturday and again Sunday, with highs again in the mid 90s, with only a slight chance of rain and storms. Temperatures overnight will only fall into the mid 70s. Monday should be more humid with a forty percent chance of showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Tuesday should be a duplicate, with more coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

