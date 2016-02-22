Look for areas of fog after midnight into early Wednesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 80s, with a forty percent chance of storms.

Thursday should be mostly sunny across the region with highs in the low 90s and only a slight storm chance for the area. Thursday night will be mild and muggy, with lows in the mid-70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 95 and only twenty percent opportunity for storms.

The unseasonably warm weather continues Friday afternoon. Look for highs again in the mid-90s, with a limited storm chance: around twenty percent. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and very humid, with highs again in the mid-90s.

