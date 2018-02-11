Sunny skies and cooler today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, with light winds. Tonight should be clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s. Winds will be northeast five to ten mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s with light winds. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Friday will be a chilly day, the coolest of the week, with highs only in the upper 40s. With the chilly temperatures, there's a thirty percent chance of rain Friday evening, with rain likely overnight.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain likely. Highs will be in the low 50s across the region. The rain chance is eighty percent during the day and a forty percent chance of showers Saturday evening with temperatures overnight falling into the low-40s. Sunday will be partly sunny and not as cool. Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

