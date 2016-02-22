Today should be mostly sunny and very warm, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Areas south and east of Charlotte will have highs in the low 90s. As a frontal boundary approaches from the north today, there's a slight chance of isolated to a few scattered thunderstorms. These would be more likely late afternoon during the hottest part of the day. Thursday's high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with hotter weather beginning Friday and lasting right into the upcoming weekend across the two-state area. Look for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday through Sunday. There's a much better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday through the early part of next week Coverage will be around fifty percent.

