Today and Tonight

Sunny and warm this afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-80s across the Piedmont. Winds will be northerly 5-15 mph. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday-Friday

Skies will be mostly sunny each day, as dry conditions continue. Highs each day will be in the low 80s, which is more typical for early June. Lows at night will be in the low to mid-60s. Winds should be light.

Saturday and Sunday

Both days should be warmer and more humid, with highs in the upper 80s, with areas south and east in the low 90s. There's a forty percent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms late Saturday and again Sunday.

