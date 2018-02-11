Sunny today but very cold across the Carolinas. Highs will only be in the mid 40s The average high is 58 degrees for late November. The record high today is 77, set in 1990. The all-time record high was five years ago when the temperature dropped to 19 degrees. Look for clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday will milder with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies across the area. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Friday will be even warmer with a high around 60 with clouds increasing throughout the day. Friday night there's a forty percent chance of showers, with lows in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday will be cloudy with showers likely and highs in the low 60s. Ir'a more rain Saturday evening and overnight. Sunday will be warm, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. There's a fifty percent chance rain. Skies will become partly cloudy by late Sunday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

