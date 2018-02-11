It will be sunny across the region today with high temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be clear and cold tonight with light winds. Lows will be in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be sunny and unseasonably cold, with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be west five to ten mph. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s for the region, with light winds.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s. The big change will be the overnight temperatures: upper 30s. That indicates a milder air mass moving into the Carolinas late week and the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s, under mostly sunny skies, with light winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend: highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. There's a seventy percent chance of rain on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. More showers are likely Saturday evening, with temperatures overnight only falling into the low 50s. Sunday, look for a fifty percent chance of rain, with highs in the mid 60s.

