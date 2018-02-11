The sun returns today with mild temperatures across the entire area. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s, with winds five to ten mph. It will be mostly clear and cold tonight, with lows in the mid-30s. Saturday should be pleasant with sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be light. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny across the area. It will be milder, with highs in the low 60s. Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday night with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Monday should be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the low 60s. Skies Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day will be nice, with more dry weather for the Carolinas. Each day will be mostly sunny with highs each day in the mid-50s. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid-30s.

