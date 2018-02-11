Sunshine is upon us and we are loving it! Highs today will be near 60° under sunny to most sunny skies. Winds will be light to calm today and tonight. Overnight lows drop back into the 30's which will be a prime atmosphere for more frost to form on your windshield Sunday morning.

Sunshine remains for your Sunday with highs spot on the average of 62°. This dry pattern remains Monday as well which should be a near carbon copy on Sunday.

Tuesday there is a chance for rain in the mountains and it will be a tad cloudier, highs either side of 60°. This rain is brought to us by a cold front that will drag in some colder air Wednesday.

Wednesday will be PERFECT for travel. Within 300 miles of Charlotte there will be NOTHING to worry about. Highs will be in the upper 40's and low 50's for our viewing around however.

Thanksgiving will be great under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50's. Friday clouds increase and will lead to eventual rain late Friday into the Weekend.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Chris Mulcahy

