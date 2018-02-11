Welcome to a cooler by sunny weekend! Rain showers will stay clear until next week.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 1PM this afternoon. Wind chills are in the teens there with highs only forecasted to be in the low 30's today. The rest of us will have highs either side of 50°. Sunshine stays with us that will make it feel warmer.

Tonight we are under a Freeze Warning from 9PM this evening until 9AM tomorrow morning. This will be the first freezing morning for Charlotte this Fall.

Sunday, Veterans Day, will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Sunday night should be cloudy with a thirty percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Rain is likely Monday with the rain chance around seventy percent and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Look for periods of rain Monday night with temperatures falling into the low 40s across the region. Rain chances will be around seventy percent Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

