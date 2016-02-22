It's a one day break in the heat. High temperatures today only managed to climb into the upper 60s and low 70, which is some 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. The high-temperature Monday was 92 degrees, compared to an average high of 85. Wednesday should be warm again with highs in the upper 80s, with a twenty-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weather pattern shifts-back to well above average temperatures Thursday and should continue into the upcoming weekend. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, with a continuing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. There should be a break in the rain/storm chance Sunday, with a return to that weather pattern Monday.

