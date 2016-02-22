Here comes the heat again as another heat dome will be set up over the region this weekend into next week. For the 2nd time in the past three weeks, a monster ridge of high pressure will be building over the region. This will cause hot and humid conditions with highs in the mid-90s with feel like readings near 100-105°.

There will be isolated to scattered late day thunderstorms each day. The chances are only near 20-30%.

By the 4th of July, temperatures will still be in the mid-90s with those late day storm chances.

There won't be much of a break for the next 6-10 days as above average temperatures are likely.

