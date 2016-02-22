On this Fourth of July, the Carolinas will not see a break in the extreme heat and the high humidity. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-90s. There's only a slight chance of rain and a few storms this afternoon and evening. There's a slight chance of storms tonight, with lows in the low 70s. Thursday should be partly sunny with a high around 90 and only a thirty percent storm chance. Look for more of the same Friday.

This weekend will not be as hot. Look for high temperatures in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. There's also a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms across the region. Rain chances are around 70 percent Saturday and thirty percent Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

