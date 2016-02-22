Friday was actually a bit cooler than Thursday but we'll make up for that by Sunday. Saturday will be sunny and hot with highs around 90°, but there will be a better chance of late day storms. Some could be strong but the overall chance is just 30-40%.

Sunday for Father's Day the heat starts to build with highs in the mid-90s. There will be a 40-50% chance of late day storms after 4-5pm. Some could be strong.

Monday through Wednesday will be the heart of the heat wave will be upon up with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The Heat Indices will be well into the 100s.

