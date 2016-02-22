After a hot day with temperatures near 90, the evening will be warm with reading only falling into the 80s and 70s by morning. A few storms popped up during the afternoon, and there could be a few more this evening. Any storm that does form could produce lightning and brief heavy rain.

Monday we do it all over again with a dry morning and scattered storms during the afternoon. High-temperature Monday will be in the upper 80s. The risk of more rain will continue Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

