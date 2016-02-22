Tonight and Thursday

Cloudy and muggy weather conditions with showers likely will continue into the weekend. A few thunderstorms are also possible for the Piedmont. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 60s with Thursday's afternoon high reaching 80.

Every day from now into the weekend, there's a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There could be periods of heavy rain. No Flood Watches have been issued for the area as of this evening but that could change, with the bulk of the heaviest rain spreading across the area Thursday. There's still a chance of showers Friday, continuing Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be close to the average---from the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain is likely Monday with a few areas of rain Monday night and again on Tuesday.

