Today and Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s and chance of rain across the region, with a few embedded thunderstorms. Winds will be light.

Wednesday-Sunday

Each day will be mostly cloudy and mild, with high temperatures in the low 80s across the Piedmont, the Foothills, and the Upstate of South Carolina. Tropical moisture will accompany the storm system tracking into the area, each day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be a slow-moving system keeping rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. Rain totals from today through the weekend will range from three to six inches. There may be a few areas with the potential for flash flooding. It's too early to be specific as to where, but the First Warn Storm Team will continue to monitor the situation.

