Monday and Monday night

It's more of the same for the area today: muggy and warm with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The rain chance today is around fifty percent. There's a slight chance of rain and a storm tonight, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light, except in thunderstorms

Rest of the Week

Expect no big changes from Tuesday, all the way into the upcoming weekend. Every afternoon should be warm and very muggy. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will be well above average for the month of May. The typical high is 80 degrees. Highs should range from the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Some computer models are indicating the possibility of a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico or the east coast of Florida. It's still too early to forecast the track, but either way, the unsettled weather will continue into next week.

Copyright 2018 WCNC