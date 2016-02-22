Mostly sunny and dry with more typical temperatures across the area today, with highs in the mid-80s. This is in advance of higher humidity and chances for rain and a few storms beginning Friday and lasting through the end of this weekend. This return to a wetter weather pattern that will continue into next. Friday should be hot and humid, with a stray thunderstorm. This weekend will be hot and humid with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's a thirty percent chance of storms Saturday with a better chance of showers and storms Sunday. Look for more of the same Monday and Tuesday.

