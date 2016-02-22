Today and Tonight

Everything stays the same for the area today---warm and very muggy with the chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of rain this afternoon. Mostly cloudy this evening and overnight with a chance of showers and a storm. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday-Wednesday

Unsettled weather will continue into next week across the two-state area. As low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico, tropical moisture will overspread the area late Sunday into next week. This will increase the chance for periods of heavy rain. It's too early to give a more exact amount of how much rain the area will get, but there's the possibility of three to five inches across the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s through next week. Wind should not be an issue with this storm system. It may not be until late next week that drier air moves back into the Carolinas.

