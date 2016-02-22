Today and Tonight

Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy today with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. There's a forty to fifty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area this afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight with areas of fog after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s, with light winds.

Friday- Tuesday

Look for patchy fog Friday morning, with a few showers and storms are possible. Highs in the low 80s. Saturday should be very similar with highs in the low-80s. There's a forty percent chance of rain and some thunder Sunday will be very muggy with high temperatures in the low-80s for the area, There's a sixty percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Memorial Day. We'll continue to keep an eye on an area of low pressure moving into the Gulf of Mexico, that could develop into a tropical system next week

Copyright 2018 WCNC