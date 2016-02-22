Tuesday and Tuesday Night

Very warm and humid across the area today, with highs in the low to mid-80s. There's the chance of a few thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. Look for some patchy fog late tonight, with temperatures falling in the upper 60s.

Wednesday-Sunday

There's a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon, as a moist air mass remains in control of our weather. A weak frontal boundary will move into the area on Thursday. High temperatures will be well above average for the month of May. The typical high is 80 degrees. Highs should range from the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Some computer models are indicating the possibility of a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico or the east coast of Florida. It's still too early to forecast the track, but either way, the unsettled weather will continue into next week.

