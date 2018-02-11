Overnight skies will become partly cloudy as warmer air starts to move in. It still will be cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s but just warmer relative to the past few nights.

Friday will be milder with highs around 60°. There's a thirty percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with winds five to ten mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night with low temperatures in the mid-40s. Rain is likely Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. The rain chance is around seventy percent. Showers are likely Saturday night, mainly in the evening. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain. It will be much warmer, with highs in the low 70s. That's ten to twelve degrees above the average for this time of the year. Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures in the low 50s. There's a slight chance of showers Monday. It will still be mild, with highs in the mid-60s. The rain chance is around thirty percent.

