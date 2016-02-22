More typical summer-like weather will return to the area today and tomorrow. Another weak frontal boundary will back-in from the north late Thursday and then stall to the south Friday, before dissipating Saturday. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s across the area. There's only a slight chance of storms. Thursday begins a streak of very hot and humid conditions for the entire region. Highs should be around 90 degrees with a thirty percent chance of storms. Friday should be mostly sunny with highs around 90. Look for more of the same Saturday. To end the weekend, Sunday will be hot and very humid with a late day storm. Highs will be in the low 90s. Beginning Monday, temperatures will range into the low 90s and into the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WCNC