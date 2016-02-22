Saturday and Saturday Night:

Not much change in the weather is expected today with high humidity and the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Brief heavy tropical downpours are possible, and the threat for flash flooding will continue into the weekend, especially in the mountains where as much as 6 inches of rain has fallen. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday-Thursday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main rain threat is down to forty percent on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s. Monday afternoon should be warm with some sun and still a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be mild across the region with highs in the low to mid-80s.

