CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The rain and muggy weather continues into the weekend.

"Not much change in the weather is expected today with high humidity and the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms," said meteorologist John Wendel.

Brief heavy tropical downpours are possible, and the threat for flash flooding will continue into the weekend, especially in the mountains where as much as six inches of rain has fallen.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Anyone heading to the NASCAR All-Star Race Saturday evening might catch a break. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers. The temperatures will be in the 70s, and the humidity will be high.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main rain threat is down to 40% on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday afternoon should be warm with some sun and still a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be mild across the region with highs in the low to mid-80s.

