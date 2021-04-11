Freeze Warnings issued for Charlotte area

Thursday will see the lowest high in Charlotte since early March. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for many counties in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory have been issued for several counties in the Charlotte area ahead of what's expected to be near-freezing temperatures Thursday night.

Thursday's high in Charlotte is only expected to reach 46 degrees. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said this will be the coldest high temperature in Charlotte since March 2 — 247 days ago.

"Be ready, be prepared, because it is just going to be a chilly day," Sprinkle said. "Our temperature trend is way below average the next few days."

And while it's going to feel like winter for some of us, things could warm up by the middle of next week. First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich released his 19th annual winter forecast Wednesday. Will it snow or are we due for another warm winter? Here's what Brad Panovich predicts for the Carolinas.

Thursday will see dreary conditions with rain chances expected through lunchtime. By 3 p.m., we'll hit our forecast high of 46 with some scattered showers across the area. The mountains could see some flurries but not much accumulation is expected.

"Not everybody is getting the showers," Sprinkle said. "It's kind of intermittent rain and drizzle, just enough to bother your commute."

Once Thursday's rain moves out, the Charlotte area will be dry with no significant rain chance for the next seven days, Sprinkle said.

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for the following counties in North Carolina: Alexander, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Montgomery, Richmond, Rowan and Stanly. This would include the towns of Concord, Hickory, Kannapolis, Kings Mountain, Mooresville, Morganton, Statesville and Taylorsville.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the following counties in South Carolina: York. This includes the cities of Catawba, Fort Mill and Rock Hill. Those conditions are expected from around 2 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing," the National Weather Service said.

A Freeze Warning is typically only issued for the first freeze of the season, which is why the mountain counties, like Ashe and Watauga, aren't included despite forecast lows near 30 degrees.