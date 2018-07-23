A tornado warning was issued for Gaston County Monday evening as severe storms moved through the Charlotte area. The warning was supposed to expire at 5:30 p.m. but was canceled about ten minutes ahead of schedule.

“The atmosphere isn’t what I would call typical for tornado development, but what’s going on is we’ve had storms collapse and their outflows have collided, creating their own rotation or wind shear,” said chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

A viewer sent NBC Charlotte a picture of a funnel cloud in that area. The rest of the region got a good soaking from the storms moving north/northwest from Columbia, S.C.

Photo: Derek Sailors

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this much rain on the radar,” said Panovich. “You have to go back to May for the last time we had a setup like this.”

A SEVERE T-STORM WARNING has been issued for our area for more information go to https://t.co/I9bebNlAqm pic.twitter.com/YW4xr3mwGX — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 23, 2018

A flash flood watch was in effect for most of the area until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the area into the overnight hours. So this won't end at sunset like we typically see. These will go through tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," Panovich said.

One to three inches of rain is forecasted with higher amounts in localized areas where storms persisted.

There is a chance of showers and storms each day through Wednesday. A break is possible in the weather pattern on Thursday and Friday with just isolated thunderstorms.

The Charlotte area was already recovering from some scattered storms over the weekend that caused some damage and power outages. There were also heavy pockets of rain Monday morning.

