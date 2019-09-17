CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're already sipping on the Pumpkin Spice Latte and grabbing the fall decor from storage then get prepared to pull out the chunky sweaters for 'fall-like' temperatures the next couple of days.

First Warn Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said the Charlotte-area will see a very brief cool down Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a low of 55 and high of 79.

Sprinkle said some of the residents in the mountain communities could even see temperatures dip into the 40's before the weather warms up again for the weekend.

"And for the beginning of Fall we're going to bring back summer-like weather," Sprinkle said.

