Gone fishin’ for polymers | Science Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s Science Sunday is a relatively easy one with the hopes that dads and father figures may want to explore and ‘go fishing’ with the kiddos for Father’s Day.

What you’ll need:

Dry-erase markers of different colors (washable)

Cups of water -Glass dish (clear or white) with an edge - aka not a flat plate

Have the kids draw something on the bottom of the dish with dry-erase markers in different colors. In this case, we’re using fish so they can ‘go fishin'!'

Once they’re done, carefully pour cold or room-temperature water into the dish. It’s better if you start from a corner where there is no drawing.

You’ll notice the drawings begin to float!

If you have any issues with the drawings floating, make sure to double-check the dry-erase markers are washable. Sometimes, if the lines are too thin, the drawings will break apart. The thicker the better!

What's the science?

Dry-erase markers contain an oily silicone polymer. This is part of what makes a dry-erase marker easy to wipe off a whiteboard or glass, versus a permanent marker that has an acrylic polymer. The acrylic polymer in permanent markers is what makes it stick to a surface instead of being slippery.

Due to this special polymer, when you add the water, it essentially slips under the surface of your drawing allowing it to float. If you tried the same thing with a permanent marker, nothing would happen. In fact, the water would almost look like it’s sticking on top of the drawing.

