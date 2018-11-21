CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travelers who set out Tuesday for their Thanksgiving Day destinations had some pretty good weather.

But what about those who have yet to get on a plane or pile in the car?

"The good news is there's not much to talk about going out of town, or going wherever you need to go for Thanksgiving. But coming back might be a different story," said NBC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

On Wednesday, it will be sunny with light winds and highs in the mid-50s. Areas west and northwest will be in the low 50s.

"If you want to pick out some trouble spots, it's going to be on the West Coast from Seattle to Portland down to northern California. They need the rain there; they desperately want the rain to put out the fires and kinda help them out, but, unfortunately, this is probably going to cause mudslides because of the burn scars out there," Panovich said.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s with light winds. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

"A lot of locations in the Northeast, including the mid-Atlantic, and maybe down to the Carolinas, depending on how far this cold air mass can get down here, could have one of the coldest Thanksgivings in about 50 years. So it's going to be really frigid in parts of the Northeast," said Panovich.

Friday will be a chilly day, the coolest of the week, with highs only in the upper 40s. With the chilly temperatures, there's a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers. There may some wintry weather in the mountains Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain likely. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s across the region. There's a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday evening with temperatures overnight falling into the mid-40s.

"If you're traveling anywhere in (the Southeast, East Coast on Saturday) you're going to be dealing with some big time rain, a little bit of wind, and maybe even some snow in the mountains. So probably not the greatest day for travel," Panovich said.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 60. The next system comes through on Monday.

