Graupel is falling in the Carolinas. Here's what that means.

Brad Panovich is tracking the frozen precipitation across the mountains and foothills of western North Carolina.

MORGANTON, N.C. — It's not quite raining, nor is it quite snowing, in portions of the Carolinas Friday night.

The semi-frozen precipitation falling from the skies in the western North Carolina mountains and foothills is called graupel.

"It's partially melted snowflakes that attracted super cooler water on the way down," Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich explained.

The winter weather is leaving behind a coating of white on the ground.

Scotty Powell recorded video of the wintry mess in Morganton.

Melissa tweeted Brad this photo from Union Grove.

Home surveillance video in northern Iredell County caught the show as well.

@wxbrad Graupel falling in Northern Iredell County pic.twitter.com/njBnr6ypqD — Michael Benfield (@CountryPride78) January 16, 2021

Brad tweeted radar images that showed the showers responsible for the graupel.

Graupel, sleet and rain mixing in with these showers. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/6zL0tjHqSg — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 16, 2021

Most of the reports of graupel Friday were along or north of Interstate 40.

Elsewhere across the region, reports of fog stretched all along the Interstate 77 corridor - from the state border with Virginia, through North Carolina and South Carolina, and into Georgia (if you imaged Interstate 77 continued south further from Columbia.)