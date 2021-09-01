‘It’s best to stay off the roads’ | Greater Charlotte area prepares for threat of black ice as snow, rain mix freezes overnight

North Carolina and Charlotte Department of Transportation crews say the biggest threat is black ice—especially on bridges and overpasses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The winter weather system that pushed through parts of North and South Carolina earlier in the day has left behind plenty of wet roads. Now there's the risk of freezing overnight as temperatures continue to drop.

North Carolina and Charlotte Department of Transportation crews say the biggest threat is black ice—especially on bridges and overpasses. That’s why emergency management is encouraging drivers to stay home.

“If you have to travel, slow down, increase following distance and travel carefully using your lights and wipers,” Mike Sprayberry, Director of NC Emergency Management said.

With the help of North Carolina Highway Patrol and the National Guard, resources have already been deployed at highway hotspots along Interstate 77 and Interstate 40 to help rescue drivers who may get stranded from the winter weather.

“Heavy wreckers that can help quickly free up vehicles that are stuck,” Sprayberry said. “This strategy works to keep these important interstates open.”

Some drivers told WCNC Charlotte they already plan to avoid the hassle of navigating these slick roads.

“I leave my bike parked and I use my feet because my motorcycle does not like the snow too good,” Gastonia resident Cearcil Reid said.

“It worries me more when other people are on the road than myself,” driver Katie Houser said.