Airline passengers faced delays and cancellations across the Midwest on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year as throngs of holiday travelers make their way home from Thanksgiving.

Nationwide, more than 1,250 flights had been canceled for Sunday and another 4,775 delayed as of 10:20 p.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Cancellation already were being reported for Monday, with nearly 275 U.S. flights preemptively canceled.

Most of those came in the Midwest, where a winter storm was bringing snow, ice and rain to a swath of the Great Plains and Midwest. Blizzard conditions were possible Sunday across parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The weather has led to flight cancellations at a number of airports in the region, including Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A handful of flights to the midwest were either canceled or delayed from Charlotte Douglas Airport. Those traveling should check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

