Tonight-Friday

If you're heading out this evening, weather conditions are clear and comfortable. Thursday, we will start to see some changes as the risk of showers and thunderstorms increase. The best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday will most likely be partly cloudy with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Weekend:

The heat is on for Saturday and Sunday as afternoon reading should reach 90 or better. The humidity will slowly start to build for the weekend and it should give us that summer-like feeling. The will only be a slight risk for an afternoon storm each day on the Mother's Day weekend.

Next week

Monday will be hot and humid with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s across the Piedmont into the Sandhills. Tuesday should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. There's a forty percent chance of afternoon storms.

