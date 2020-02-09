Heat index will make it feel over 100 degrees in Charlotte Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second day of fall is gong to feel like the hottest days of summer in the Carolinas Wednesday, with a heat index of over 100 degrees for most of the Charlotte area.
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of central and eastern North Carolina, as well as the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, where it could feel as hot as 108 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The actual temperature will be in the low-to-mid 90s for most of the Charlotte area.
"Be safe, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water," said First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.
Wednesday afternoon "feel like" temperatures in the Charlotte area (forecast):
Charlotte: 101
Rock Hill: 102
Concord: 101
Lancaster: 104
Rockingham: 104
Hickory: 98
"I know we're splitting hairs, but it's a lot more dangerous when you get up around 105," said First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy.
There is good news for the weekend. Mulcahy says the heat wave will break and things will be much more comfortable with less humidity and lower afternoon highs. Mulcahy expects the weekend to be pleasant with highs reaching only the mid-80s and low rain chances.