Heat index will make it feel over 100 degrees in Charlotte Wednesday

A heat advisory is in effect for nearly half of North Carolina with dangerous "feel like" temperatures across the region Wednesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second day of fall is gong to feel like the hottest days of summer in the Carolinas Wednesday, with a heat index of over 100 degrees for most of the Charlotte area.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of central and eastern North Carolina, as well as the Pee Dee region of South Carolina, where it could feel as hot as 108 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The actual temperature will be in the low-to-mid 90s for most of the Charlotte area.

"Be safe, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water," said First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Heat Advisories are in effect for most of central and Eastern NC and into the Pee Dee region of SC. Heat Indices will be around 100-108° at times today. Be safe take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. #ncwx #scwx #cltwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/JpLAJFzFiL — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 2, 2020

Wednesday afternoon "feel like" temperatures in the Charlotte area (forecast):

Charlotte: 101

Rock Hill: 102

Concord: 101

Lancaster: 104

Rockingham: 104

Hickory: 98

"I know we're splitting hairs, but it's a lot more dangerous when you get up around 105," said First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy.