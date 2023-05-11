Stay cool with these splash pads, cooling centers and water parks in the Charlotte area

Summer's here and so are the heat and humidity. Here are a few ways to soak up the sun and keep cool in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warm weather is here and many families will be looking for ways to beat the heat. From community pools and splash pads and water parks, there are plenty of options to soak up the sun while keeping cool.

Community pools

Mecklenburg County public pools open on Memorial Day weekend, including Ramsey Creek Beach at Lake Norman. The county plans to operate two public pools all summer long except on July 4.

Cordelia, located at 2100 N. Davidson St. : Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a $2 entry fee

: Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a $2 entry fee Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, located at 2014 Statesville Ave.: Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a $2 entry fee.

Both facilities will offer free swim lessons all summer starting June 17 at 10 a.m. Lessons will be twice a day on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday starting at 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. and then 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beaches

Ramsey Creek Beach, located at 18441 Nantz Road, will be open on Memorial Day, May 29 (and, unlike community pools, will also be open on July 4.)

The hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m. Entry fees vary by carload, an individual’s age and day of the week.

Weekdays:

$5.00 entry fee per car for County Residents

$10.00 entry fee per car for Non-County Residents

Weekends:

$10.00 entry fee per car for County Residents

$15.00 entry fee per car for Non-County Residents

Fees

Walk-ins age 6 and under: Free

Walk-ins 6-13: $3.00

Walk-Ins 14 and UP: $5.00

Beach Shuttle Passengers (Holiday Weekends Only): Free

Splash Pads

Many communities in the Charlotte area have splash pads in parks for families to enjoy the outdoors without getting too hot. Don't see your local splash pad listed? Text us at 704-329-3600 and we'll add them to our list!

Charlotte

Latta Splash Park: 601 E. Park Ave

Nevin Park Splash Park: 6000 Statesville Road

Clover

New Centre Park: 501 Memorial Drive

Gastonia

Lineberger Park: 632 East Garrison Boulevard

Harrisburg

Harrisburg Splash Pad: 191 Sims Parkway (Pre-registration recommended)

Indian Trail

Crooked Creek Park: 5900 Oakwood Lane

Kannapolis

Village Park: 700 West C Street

Kings Mountain

Patriots Park: 220 South Railroad Avenue

Lincoln County

Beatty's Ford Park: 8335 Shipley Lane, Denver

West Lincoln Park: 369 Hulls Grove Church Road, Vale

Mooresville

Hope Park: 170 Joe Knox Boulevard

Salisbury

Dan Nicholas Park: 6900 Bringle Ferry Road

Carowinds' Carolina Harbor

Carowinds' water park features everything from huge water slides to wave pools and a three-acre kids' area. There's something for everyone, and every Carowinds ticket guarantees guests admission to Carolina Harbor for a full day of fun.

Cooling Stations:

In collaboration with Mecklenburg County, Roof Above will use its Day Services Center as a cooling station for anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County.

The Day Services Center is located at 945 North College St. The Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs are also available. In addition, homeless outreach staff will visit homeless encampments to provide information about cooling station locations and to provide water if needed.

Park and Recreation - Spraygrounds:

Starting Saturday, May 27 and continuing through Labor Day, the following Park and Recreation spraygrounds are available for use from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Rd.

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Dr.

Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave.

Please note: Cordelia pool, Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center, and Ramsey Creek Beach will be open May 27, 28, 29 and will be weekends only until Monday, June 12, when schools go on summer break and normal operating hours begin.

Free fans

Free fans, expected to be available to eligible residents, are not yet available.

In previous years, the state was able to pass out over 3,200 fans and 26 air conditioners.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Libraries:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Click the following link for branch information Branches & Areas of Interest | Charlotte Mecklenburg Library (cmlibrary.org)

Do's and don'ts for kid water safety

Margot Payne, a swim instructor for over 29 years, said the worst thing a parent can do is put their kids in floaties. Payne told WCNC Charlotte floaties are designed to keep a child above water vertically. She said during swimming, you want to be horizontal in the water.

“The floaties give the child a false sense of security,” Payne said.

Ame Guy, association director of aquatics for YMCA of Greater Charlotte, previously told WCNC Charlotte parents on the sidelines need to put their phones away and pay attention because a child can go underwater silently in a matter of seconds.

In North Carolina, data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in 2020 showed that 24 children died of accidental drowning. Seven of those drownings - about a third - happened in a pool.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is encouraging parents to enroll kids in swim lessons, know their child’s skill level in the water, make sure they’re wearing the appropriate flotation devices, and appoint a water watcher at all times.

Know the signs of heat stroke

Experts say it's critical to know the signs of heat stroke. Those symptoms include throbbing headache, not sweating, red, hot and dry skin and a body temperature above 103 degrees. Other symptoms are a rapid pulse and a loss of consciousness.

If you experience any of these symptoms while outdoors, you should call 911 immediately.