Today and tomorrow

It will seem more like July than May. The keywords over the next several days will be hot and more humid. Highs typically are in the mid to upper 70s. Get ready for readings in the mid to upper 80s, with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

This weekend;

The hottest weather for the year, so far, will be Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures should make it into the low 90s for more of the Piedmont and the Sandhills. Lows at night will be in the upper 60s. Higher humidity will make it more uncomfortable outdoors.

Next week

Monday should be partly cloudy with only a stray storm. There's a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and again Wednesday. Rain chances are around 40% Tuesday and 50% Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday and in the low 80s Wednesday.

