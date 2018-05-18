BOONE, N.C. -- Flash flooding in Watauga County Friday led to many problems for drivers and homeowners.

Firefighters, police officers and deputies responded to several weather-related calls throughout the day, including a swift water rescue in Boone.

The Boone Fire Department says a woman driving on a flooded section of Bamboo Road got her SUV swept up by the flood waters. Rescue crews quickly got her to safety with no serious injuries.

Firefighters erected barriers on the section of road before clearing the scene, but minutes later, drivers were ignoring the barricades and endangering themselves by driving through the very same stretch of flooded road.

In Blowing Rock, a driver hydroplaned traveling north on U.S. 321 and crashed head-on into an SUV going the opposite direction. No one in the crash was hurt.

Low-lying areas in Watauga County flooded, including some roads along the Watauga River. Sandy Davis left her house to run errands, but she couldn't get back home as the fast-moving river flooded her neighborhood driveway.

"What happens when you get caught on the other side," Davis explained. "You just spend the night with somebody."

Firefighters are asking people to be safe and to not drive on roads with standing water and those blocked by barricades.

In Caldwell County, helicopters were sent to rescue people trapped on the roofs of their homes because of flood waters.

