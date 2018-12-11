CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The work week got off to a chilly and wet start with periods of heavy rain and cold temperatures across the Charlotte area Monday.

First Warn Meteorologist Iisha Scott said temperatures in the region will struggle to get out of the mid-40s. At noon, Charlotte was sitting at 41 degrees while some areas were still in the 30s due to heavy rain and cloud cover eliminating sunshine. In the mountains, sleet was picked up on the First Warn radar but there was no accumulation of snow.

As of noon, most of the area saw about a half-inch of rain. Those totals are expected to increase throughout the week as rain is likely through Thursday.

"The heaviest pockets could lead to some localized flooding, so we'll have to watch for that," Scott said.

Those heavier showers are expected between 3 and 7 p.m., which will make for a slick and likely slow-moving evening commute in the Queen City. Afternoon highs across the Charlotte area will struggle to reach the mid-40s because of rain and cloud cover.

What to expect Tuesday

Showers will be on and off Monday night into Tuesday. There will be some passing showers in the Charlotte area before the rain clears out by late Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 50s with some heavy early morning showers.

How's the rest of the week look?

Unfortunately, cool and wet. Scott said there will likely be rain on both Wednesday and Thursday. Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

