CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travelers setting out for their Thanksgiving Day destinations didn't have any weather issues, but the return trip over the weekend could be dicey.

"The good news is there's not much to talk about going out of town, or going wherever you need to go for Thanksgiving. But coming back might be a different story," said NBC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s with light winds. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

"A lot of locations in the Northeast, including the mid-Atlantic, and maybe down to the Carolinas, depending on how far this cold air mass can get down here, could have one of the coldest Thanksgivings in about 50 years. So it's going to be really frigid in parts of the Northeast," said Panovich.

Friday will be a chilly day, the coolest of the week, with highs only in the upper 40s. With the chilly temperatures, there's a 30 percent chance of rain Friday evening, with rain likely overnight. There may even some wintry weather in the mountains Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain likely. Highs will be in the low 50s across the region. The rain chance is 80 percent during the day and a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday evening with temperatures overnight falling into the low 40s.

"If you're traveling anywhere in (the Southeast, East Coast on Saturday) you're going to be dealing with some big time rain, a little bit of wind, and maybe even some snow in the mountains. So probably not the greatest day for travel," Panovich said.

Sunday will be partly sunny and not as cool. Look for highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The next system comes through on Monday.

© 2018 WCNC