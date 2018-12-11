CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heavy rain and even ice are on the way for parts of the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

A flood watch is in effect for most of the viewing area through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the mountain counties from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 11 p.m.

“It (the model) really has it confined to the mountains. And that’s where I’m more confident we’ll see some icing. But I wouldn’t let my guard down in Morganton, Hickory, Shelby, Lincolnton, Salisbury, Greensboro, Statesville area, Taylorsville, all those areas definitely the potential for a little bit of precipitation," Panovich said.

It's an uncertain forecast but the impacts could be very high from the potential ice Wednesday night into Thursday. #wncwx #ice pic.twitter.com/RFuyLvwQ2h — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 13, 2018

Panovich expects 0.25" to 0.50" in the high country.

"So if you're in the mountains, get ready for some ice. If you're anywhere else, get ready for some flooding," said Panovich.

Things are expected to be much better in time for the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s before a slight Sunday cooldown with afternoon highs in near 50 degrees.

