CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Punxsutawney Phil called for an early spring, but it's going to be an ugly few days in the Carolinas with wintry weather in the mountains and cold rain across the Charlotte area this week.

A winter storm warning in the mountains and a winter weather advisory in the foothills and upper Piedmont along I-40 are in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

First Warn Meteorologist Iisha Scott said the biggest threat will be for ice in the mountains, with the chance up maybe an inch of snow in areas near Boone and Jefferson.

"Over the next couple of days we're going to be watching what's called cold air damming," Scott said. "The cold air gets locked against the mountains and keeps the cold air in place. And because the cold air is dense and can't go over the mountains, it's going to keep things chilly today (Tuesday) and tomorrow."

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said up to a tenth of an inch of ice could impact the mountains. And snow will only make it worse.

"It's going to be a short event but any time you have ice, you always worry," Panovich said. "There could be a little snow — not a ton — but any amount, even if it's only an inch, would be bad news because on top that there's going to be a glaze of ice."

Panovich said he received multiple reports of sleet and even some wet snowflakes along the state line Tuesday morning. Fortunately, the ground temperature is well above freezing so there's no chance of accumulations.

In Charlotte, you'll want to keep your umbrella and raincoat handy. Panovich said rain is expected to stick around for a few days.

"Rain will be the big story for all us," Panovich said. "We're going to see heavy rain going into the weekend and next week."

Wednesday's high in Charlotte is only expected to reach the upper 30s while the rest of the week is closer to normal with temperatures in the mid-50s through Saturday.